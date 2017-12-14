The Thomas Fire burned hundreds of thousands of acres by Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

What to Know The blaze scorched 238,000 acres through its destructive path and is now 30 percent contained.

930 buildings have been destroyed with at least 700 of them being homes.

Full containment is expected by Jan. 7, 2018.

Continuing to scorch areas in Santa Paula and Ventura for a 10th day, the Thomas Fire reached a peak of 238,000 acres by Wednesday evening.

The brush fire, which first broke out on Monday, Dec. 4, has devastated its destructive path as it destroyed 930 structures and damaged another 193, according to CAL FIRE. By Wednesday, fire crews were able to contain the blaze, which was dubbed the fifth largest in California history, by 30 percent.

Authorities said they expect full containment by Jan. 7, 2018. The cost associated with the damage of the blaze is $68.7 million.

Active Santa Ana winds fueled the out-of-control brush fire, which prompted mandatory evacuations for hundreds of thousands of people in Ventura and Santa Barbara County. Evacuation orders remain in effect for:





Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County;

Montecito, Santa Barbara County;

Santa Barbara County – from east Mission Canyon Road to the west of Hwy 150;

Ventura – north of Foothill Road from Cobble Road to Kimball Road;

Rose Valley, Ventura County;

Matilija Canyon, Ventura County;

North Ventura County – from Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 west to 101 Fwy and south on the 101 Fwy to Emma Wood State Beach;

Casitas Springs, Ojai;

Fillmore – west Sespe Creek to east Burson Ranch, Fillmore City limits to the south, Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north;





Evacuation centers have been placed at the University of California, Santa Barbara, the Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building and the Oxnard College Gymnasium. All animal evacuations are being handled at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.