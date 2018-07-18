Dodgers Players, Fans React to Manny Machado Trade

In a year where Los Angeles pro sports keep stockpiling star power, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Ndamokung Suh to LeBron James, the Dodgers made the latest splash Wednesday when the completed a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for four-time All-Star infielder Manny Machado.

The Dodgers sent five minor league prospects to Baltimore in exchange for Machado, headlined by outfielder Yusniel Diaz. Multiple reports said the trade was close to being done during Tuesday night's MLB All-Star game. The deal, however, was completed Wednesday afternoon after a minor medical issue seemingly delayed the news going official.

As expected, the official notice was met with celebration throughout Dodgers' nation, both at the addition of Machado and at the fact that the team paid a steep but not unreasonable price in minor-league prospects to acquire the superstar.

Dodgers players Justin Turner and Alex Wood were on vacation together when they heard the news, and Turner's wife Kourtney captured the reaction:

Many fans, blogs and others around Major League Baseball also had their own reactions, including plenty of memes. Check out some of the best below: