Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

One man is dead after a house fire in La Canada-Flintridge late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a two-story single family home up in smoke on the 4400 block of Rockmere Way at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, the LA County Fire Department said.

The fire was knocked down just after midnight, and a man’s body was found dead inside the home, according to the fire department.

The cause of death is still under investigation.