Map: The Geography of the Golden Globe Awards

From Perth, Australia to Appleton, Wisconsin, see the many roads that lead to the Golden Globe Awards.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

Use this interactive map to explore the birthplaces of the 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees and winners over the past 10 years to see the many roads that lead to Hollywood.

App Users: Click here to use the map

Navigate through the options to the left of the map to view the birthplaces of all 2018 nominees. You can also view by award category. Scroll down to expand results to include winners over the last 10 years.

Then, click on the dots on the map to learn about each individual and their birthplaces. 

