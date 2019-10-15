Map: See the Smoke Forecast for Wildfires in California

California has entered one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires.

Use the map above to see where fires are burning. Zoom in on the orange flame symbols to see active fire perimeters. Click on the symbol for size and containment updates.

You also can click the play button at the bottom of the map to view an animated 48-hour smoke forecast

Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts. Fanned by strong winds, flames can spread quickly through dry brush, sometimes threatening lives and property.

As of Oct. 13, CALFIRE has reported 4,755 fires that burned 41,200 acres in California.

At the same time last year, the state's firefighting agency reported 5,011 fires that burned an astounding 631,700 acres. That figure includes the November 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California that became that deadliest and most destructive fire on record in the state.

The July 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire remains California's largest wildfire on record.