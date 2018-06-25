Map: California Office of Refugee Resettlement Grantees

Various agencies are given grants to take care of unaccompanied minors brought to the U.S. illegally

The groups are contracted through a federal office called the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR)

Facilities are spread out across the local region from Orange County to Los Angeles County.

The NBC4 I-Team found 4 locations received a total of nearly $23.5 million dollars in grants in fiscal year 2018.

The agency with the largest amount, $6.4 million dollars, is the David and Margaret Youth and Family Services.

Other awards went to agencies in Fullerton, Los Angeles, and Woodland.

This map shows the location of organizations that have received 2018 grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Organizations are symbolized by their total amount of 2018 grant funding. Larger circles indicate higher grant funding.

Average Daily Population Map

The I-Team also reviewed data about the average daily population (ADP) for adult detention centers from 2009 to 2018.

It shows a trend of increasing population numbers at several locations in California. See the map below: