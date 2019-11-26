Maps: Check Traffic at the Usual Trouble Spots Around LA

Three days of rain and snow are expected to clog Southern California's freeways with traffic during the height of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The cold front arrives Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County. If drivers haven't left for holiday destinations by then, there's a good chance they'll be stuck in major delays.

Showers are likely through Friday morning.

Check the maps below to see traffic conditions are some of the region's notorious trouble spots.

The 101-405 Freeway Interchange

The Grapevine Section of the 5 Freeway

The Newhall Pass

The Cajon Pass

Downtown Los Angeles