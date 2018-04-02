Villanova won its second national Championship in three years on Monday when they defeated Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game.
The Wildcats dominated the tournament, including Michigan in their final game, proving why Jay Wright is one of the best coaches in the country, and why Villanova is one of the top programs.
Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points off the bench, providing many memes and jokes on Twitter.
Here are the best memes of the game:
Kevin Durant's next chapter:
Kevin Durant's next chapter. �� pic.twitter.com/4LjB6ltkOG
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 3, 2018
Villanova Jeopardy question:
“What is: Villanova University?”#JeopardySports#Villanovapic.twitter.com/YnpChX2I5F
— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) April 3, 2018
Villanova coach Jay Wright's Rocky moment:
YES. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/pQ8hz75bzt
— Did Villanova win? (@didvillanovawin) April 3, 2018
Philadelphia is 2-0 against Tom Brady's alma mater in 2018:
Congrats to #Villanova and all the Philly fans!! pic.twitter.com/kE2XW5HABM
— Keagan's Irish Pub (@KeagansIrishPub) April 3, 2018
Donte Divincenzo was on fire:
Live look at the Villanova bench @clubtrillion@tatefrazierpic.twitter.com/wJd8eMyJeC
— Kevin Mahon (@mahon1023) April 3, 2018
Mercy Rule:
Is there a mercy rule during the #NCAAChampionship? pic.twitter.com/ocg1fCB0Zv
— Mad Jack Mars (@madjackmars) April 3, 2018
A Flutist redeemed:
A Flutist Redeemed (2015, 2018)#NCAAChampionshippic.twitter.com/pWitCn3NfK
— Mr. Jake Schmidt (@HouseofLearning) April 3, 2018
Ohio State fans trolling Michigan:
How close were you Michigan? #NCAAChampionship#novanationpic.twitter.com/rNeARCscxE
— #Finish2018 (@RayMichael87) April 3, 2018
Live look at Donte DiVincenzo:
Donte DiVincenzo is a FLAMETHROWER �� pic.twitter.com/MZRKfPAJOr
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2018
It's not delivery, it's DiVincenzo:
It's not delivery, it's DiVincenzo! pic.twitter.com/RMXYPotPKB
— PhillySportsTrump (@RealPhillyTrump) April 3, 2018
Who did this to Sister Jean?
#SisterJean and #LoyolaChicago take the L against #Michigan in the #FinalFourpic.twitter.com/6D90oStjmw
— Richie (@PhodoJive) April 1, 2018
The Internet Never Forgets:
Best troll stat of all time. Sorry Chris Webber. #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/Fuc7Wiach8
— Barstool Pros Joes (@BarstoolProJoes) April 3, 2018
