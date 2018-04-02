Peyton Heck #22 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Villanova won its second national Championship in three years on Monday when they defeated Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game.

The Wildcats dominated the tournament, including Michigan in their final game, proving why Jay Wright is one of the best coaches in the country, and why Villanova is one of the top programs.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points off the bench, providing many memes and jokes on Twitter.

Here are the best memes of the game:

Kevin Durant's next chapter:

Villanova Jeopardy question:

Villanova coach Jay Wright's Rocky moment:

Philadelphia is 2-0 against Tom Brady's alma mater in 2018:

Congrats to #Villanova and all the Philly fans!! pic.twitter.com/kE2XW5HABM — Keagan's Irish Pub (@KeagansIrishPub) April 3, 2018

Donte Divincenzo was on fire:

Mercy Rule:

Is there a mercy rule during the #NCAAChampionship? pic.twitter.com/ocg1fCB0Zv — Mad Jack Mars (@madjackmars) April 3, 2018

A Flutist redeemed:

Ohio State fans trolling Michigan:

Live look at Donte DiVincenzo:

Donte DiVincenzo is a FLAMETHROWER �� pic.twitter.com/MZRKfPAJOr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2018

It's not delivery, it's DiVincenzo:

Who did this to Sister Jean?

The Internet Never Forgets:

Best troll stat of all time. Sorry Chris Webber. #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/Fuc7Wiach8 — Barstool Pros Joes (@BarstoolProJoes) April 3, 2018

