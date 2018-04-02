March Madness Memes: The Best Jokes as Villanova Dominates Michigan to Win NCAA National Championship - NBC Southern California
March Madness Memes: The Best Jokes as Villanova Dominates Michigan to Win NCAA National Championship

The best jokes and memes from Villanova's 79-62 victory over Michigan in the Men's NCAA National Championship Game.

By Michael Duarte

Published 2 hours ago

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Peyton Heck #22 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Villanova won its second national Championship in three years on Monday when they defeated Michigan, 79-62, in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game.

    The Wildcats dominated the tournament, including Michigan in their final game, proving why Jay Wright is one of the best coaches in the country, and why Villanova is one of the top programs.

    Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points off the bench, providing many memes and jokes on Twitter.

    Here are the best memes of the game:

    Kevin Durant's next chapter:

    Villanova Jeopardy question:

    Villanova coach Jay Wright's Rocky moment: 

    Philadelphia is 2-0 against Tom Brady's alma mater in 2018: 

    Donte Divincenzo was on fire:

    Mercy Rule:

    A Flutist redeemed:

    Ohio State fans trolling Michigan:

    Live look at Donte DiVincenzo:

    It's not delivery, it's DiVincenzo:

    Who did this to Sister Jean?

    The Internet Never Forgets:

