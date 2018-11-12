March to End Gun Violence in Honor of Mass Shooting Victim

Days after a young woman with Napa ties was killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California, people on Monday are slated to hit the ground in the North Bay for a march to end gun violence. Pete Suratos reports.

Days after a young woman with Napa ties was killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California, people on Monday hit the ground in the North Bay for a march to end gun violence.

The so-called Heroes March at Memorial Stadium in Napa honored Alaina Housley — one of the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night — as well as all others who have been impacted by gun violence.

Before Monday march, hundreds of residents on Sunday lined the streets of Napa for the procession of cars carrying the body of Housley back to the area.

"I played soccer with Alaina and went to school with her my whole life, so it was just important to be a part of the family that’s here and show our respect and love," former classmate Madeline Beitz said.

Others fondly remembered the last time they got to spend time with Housley.

"A year ago, because she was also in choir," retired educator Bonnie Broxton recalled. "Just the all-American girl in every way. Friendly, lovely, good grades, over achieving in every way. And the family means so much to our community."

The procession route was also lined with a small group of young people holding signs about the epidemic of gun violence.

"It’s a disgrace," Emiliano Hurtado said. "We should really just hope that future generations don’t have to go through this."

Housley graduated from Napa's Vintage High School in June and was attending Pepperdine University, following in her parents' footsteps.