Interfaith March Held in Wake of Pittsburgh Shooting

Marchers gathered in Woodland Hills for the second annual unity event.

Interfaith Solidarity Network held its second annual Interfaith Solidarity March on Sunday in Woodland Hills, a day after a gunman killed 11 congregants at a synagogue in Pennsylvania.

The march, hosted by 70 other sponsors and local congregations from several faith traditions had only one main goal—to promote togetherness, understanding and collaboration through shared values.

The march was scheduled for Sunday well before the mass shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh occurred on Saturday.

The march started at Temple Aliyah on Valley Circle Boulevard in Woodland Hills and made a stop at Woodland Hills Presbyterian Church, then continued to its final stop at Ezzi Masjid Mosque where all participants had dinner.

There was also voter registration at the beginning and end of the march.