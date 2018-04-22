Mariachis Will Serenade Fans at 'Viva Los Dodgers' Festival

General View of Dodger Stadium. There are new food specials at the stadium this weekend.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will conduct their first Viva Los Dodgers family friendly festival of the 2018 season before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with coach Manny Mota signing autographs.

The platinum-selling mariachi band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, the first mariachi ensemble to be nominated for a Grammy, and Ballet Folklorico LA will perform.

Viva Los Dodgers will begin at 3 p.m. at Dodger Stadium's 76 station. Admission is free with a game ticket. All Dodger fans are welcome.

Representatives of the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power and City Plants will be at Viva Los Dodgers to sign up Los Angeles residents for free home delivery of shade trees, which protect buildings from the sun, making it easier for air conditioning systems to cool homes and reduces energy consumption.

City Plants is a public-private partnership involving the city of Los Angeles, nonprofit organizations, community groups, residents and businesses which provides free trees to Los Angeles residents and plants street trees in the city.

Viva Los Dodgers takes place on the last Sunday home game in April through August. Viva Los Dodgers culminates with La Gran Fiesta Viva Los Dodgers on Sept. 22.

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Roger Mont will be honored as the Military Hero of the Game.

Mont joined the Marine Corps in 2003 and was honorably discharged in 2012.

Mont served as a logistics operator and Marine Corps martial arts instructor. He was deployed three times to Iraq and twice to Afghnistan. He also served in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

Mont was awarded the Purple Heart, five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Korean Defense Service Medal and various joint and unit awards.

The first 12,000 children age 14 and under at Sunday's game will receive a Junior Dodgers bat bag.

