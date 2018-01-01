It was a historic, but confusing day, as recreational marijuana was legalized in California Jan. 1.

Anyone over the age of 21 was able to buy recreational marijuana in Southern California at licensed shops, but the historic day brought about confusion as not all municipalities had licenses yet - meaning customers couldn't buy from any old store on New Year's Day.

MedMen located at 110 S. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood, which staff workers say is the "Apple store of pot," will open its doors Tuesday as the state, the largest to ever offer legal recreational marijuana sales, prepared for the rush of customers. Read more here.

See photos inside the store, including marijuana, oils, products and more.