Marilyn Monroe's Ford Thunderbird Zooms to Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter

2 hours ago

Star cars have become celebrities in their own shiny-chrome'd, fabulous-of-fender rights, drawing crowds at auto shows and appearing on the covers of car-oriented magazines. But the chance to own such a starry ride? It doesn't come along every day, or even every year, or even every decade.

And if that car is a stunning Ford Thunderbird, from 1956, and it was owned by Marilyn Monroe over a seven-year period? No seven-year itch here; a lot of people are going to want to bid on such a dream machine, should it go to auction.

Such a car is doing just that, on Nov. 17, at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. The price the T-Bird is expected to fetch: Have $300,000 to $500,000 handy and it might be yours. But admiring photos, right now, right here? Completely free...
