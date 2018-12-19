The gorgeous Hollywood Hills property that once served as the Honeymoon love nest to Tinseltown royalty Marilyn Monroe and New York Yankees' Joe DiMaggio is on the market.
The Outpost Estates home at 2393 Castilian Drive is going for $2.695 million. It boasts deep canyon views from every single room in the house.
In a rare twist, it has more bathrooms than bedrooms, five and four respectively, and 3,335 square feet of house on a 8,228 square-foot lot.
The Mediterranean style home is perfect for Al fresco dining and for entertaining friends, the listing promises, along with wood-beamed ceilings and a remodeled kitchen.
The home was rented by Hollywood power couple Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in 1953. Back in the day, the rent was only $237, according to an old check Monroe signed in January of 1953, Today reports.
Their short, and sometimes volatile marriage, only lasted nine months.
Born Norma Jeane Mortenso in Los Angeles in 1926, Monroe grew up in foster families and married her first husband at 16. She later married DiMaggio, and they rented this home. They divorced, and she married playwright Arthur Miller.
Though their tumultuous marriage didn't last long, DiMaggio and Monroe remained good friends. DiMaggio is famously said to have sent roses to her Los Angeles grave for decades, until his death in 1999.
See inside this piece of Hollywood history in photos below.