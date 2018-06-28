Marina Beach Reopens 'Better Than Ever' After 'Facelift'

Construction on a brand new promenade at Marina Beach in Marina Del Rey was officially finished on June 28, 2018.

What to Know The popular family beach has reopened with new picnic tables, grills, shelters, a promenade and upgraded bathroom facilities

The beach's water quality has improved

Marina Beach's facilities had been closed since September as construction took place.

The facilities at Marina Beach or "Mother's Beach," as it is commonly referred to, has reopened for the first time in months. The popular seaside spot had been under construction in what Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn says marks its first face-lift in over 50 years.



"Today, after nine months of construction, Mother's Beach is back better than ever!" Hahn said.



Hahn cut the ribbon on the new facilities in a ceremony Thursday that also marked the beginnig of "Beach Eats." The weekly event features food trucks and live music on the beach.

The beach earned its nickname because of the saftey that its waveless waters provide young children and families. However, the beach housed aging and dated facilities along with a lack of water quality, something Hahn said was an issue with similar beaches "everywhere."

Now, in addition to new picnic shelters, landscaping, grills and upgraded bathrooms, the water quality at Mother's Beach has improved, Hahn said. She cited a recently published annual report card from Heal the Bay that gave the beach an "A" rating for the "first time in years."

"Just as important to mothers as having no waves, they want to make sure the water is safe and clean for their children and this proves that," Hahn said.

She also highlighted the importance of finishing construction and reopening the beach by the Fourth of July.

"When I drove back earlier I swore I saw people still on the roof painting. So we came down to the wire," she said, chuckling.

Both Hahn and Gary Jones, director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors, said that the beach has drawn families with young children since its opening in the mid-1960s. Jones called it "a jewel throughout this community."

"Our department is committed to continuing to support and expand recreational programming on this beach," Jones said. He promised that future projects would incorporate sustainable design features to help keep the beach's water clean and healthy.

