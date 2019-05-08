Customers Mourn an Employee Who Was Shot and Killed at a Downey Liquor Store - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Customers Mourn an Employee Who Was Shot and Killed at a Downey Liquor Store

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Liquor Store Employee Killed in Downey Shooting

    An employee was shot and killed late Tuesday at a liquor store in Downey. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

    (Published 13 minutes ago)

    An employee was shot and killed late Tuesday at a liquor store in Downey.

    The victim was identified by police as a 44-year-old Cerritos resident. The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. at ASL Liquor and Market near Telegraph Road and Paramount Boulevard. 

    He was working alone at the time. Customers outside the store early Wednesday said they were heartbroken to learn of the employee's death. Grieving family members also arrived at the scene early Wednesday.

    Details about the shooting and whether it occurred during a robbery were not immediately available. Only one other business in the strip mall was open at the time of the shooting. 

    No arrests were reported. Investigators are planning to review security camera video from inside the store. 

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices