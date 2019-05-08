Customers Mourn an Employee Who Was Shot and Killed at a Downey Liquor Store

An employee was shot and killed late Tuesday at a liquor store in Downey. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

The victim was identified by police as a 44-year-old Cerritos resident. The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. at ASL Liquor and Market near Telegraph Road and Paramount Boulevard.

He was working alone at the time. Customers outside the store early Wednesday said they were heartbroken to learn of the employee's death. Grieving family members also arrived at the scene early Wednesday.

Details about the shooting and whether it occurred during a robbery were not immediately available. Only one other business in the strip mall was open at the time of the shooting.

No arrests were reported. Investigators are planning to review security camera video from inside the store.

