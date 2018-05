NASA's InSight mission has been years in the making. Now, the Mars-bound robotic geologist is ready for launch from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.



InSight will dig deeper into Mars than ever before, taking the pulse of Mars and making the first measurements of "Marsquakes." Scientist hope to gain a better understand of the planet, its core and how it came to exist 4.5 billion years ago.



Below, take a look at InSight and its path to the red planet.