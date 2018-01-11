Mary J. Blige Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

What's the 411? Mary J. Blige has been honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

The hip-hop crooner received the 2,626th star on the Boulevard during a ceremony that was emceed by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Combs executive produced Blige’s debut album. The 1992 platinum-selling record spawned six singles, including the chart-topping hits "Real Love" and "You Remind Me."

"I am so grateful," Blige said during the ceremony, NBC News reported. "On this day, my birthday, God put my name on a star."



Born in the Bronx, Blige signed with Uptown Records in 1989 and became the label’s youngest and first female artist at the age of 18.

The nine-time Grammy winner has since released 12 albums during the course of her career, with her most recent, 2017’s "Strength of a Woman," detailing the emotional ending of her nearly 13-year marriage.

At the time, Blige, who also celebrates her 47th birthday Thursday, said her harrowing journey through pain and self-discovery has not left her without hope for the future.

"I haven't given up on love, but I definitely gave up on marriage for a while. I think I'm good on marriage for a while," she said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The songstress branched out into acting, appearing in Tyler Perry’s "I Can Do Bad All by Myself" and starring alongside Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, and Russell Brand in 2012’s "Rock of Ages." Blige has also guest starred on television shows like "How to Get Away With Murder," "Empire," and NBC’s "30 Rock."

Blige has recently been recognized for her acting work, receiving Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her role in "Mudbound." She also received a Golden Globe nomination for best original song for "Mighty River."