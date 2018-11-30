Emily Blunt transforms into everyone’s favorite nanny in "Mary Poppins Returns."

The red carpet premiere of the iconic Disney movie sequel was held Thursday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Of course, Blunt's real-life husband John Krasinski attended, making fans' hearts soar, as one of Hollywood favorite love stories come to life.

But Krasinski wasn't the only attendee of note. Along with the cast, which includes Lin Manuel Miranda who portrays Bert and Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks, the original "Bert" himself showed up. Ninety-two-year-old Dick Van Dyke walked the red carpet with longtime love Arlene Silver, 47. He famously portrayed Bert in the 1964 classic film.

"Mary Poppins Returns" will be on theaters Dec. 19. See images below of the premiere.