 One Year Later: Mary Tyler Moore's Life in Photos - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

One Year Later: Mary Tyler Moore's Life in Photos

2 hours ago

Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore died one year ago Thursday at the age of 80.

Besides for her acting and producing work, Moore was also a passionate advocate for diabetes research, as she suffered from type 1 diabetes.

In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

"There are no words. She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better," her TV husband Dick Van Dyke said of her death.

She wed her real life love, Dr. Robert Levine, who was 17 years her junior, in 1983.

"I can’t believe she is gone. Mary was my life, my light, my love," he said of her death.

See her life in photos.

More Photo Galleries
101 Years: Girl Scout Cookie Season is Here!
Photos: Before and After the Mudflow Cleanup in Montecito
Connect With Us
AdChoices