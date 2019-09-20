Armed Man Holes Up at a Santa Monica Maserati Dealership

SWAT members responded to a report of an armed man early Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at a Santa Monica Maserati dealership.

SWAT members descended on a Maserati dealership where a man armed with a rifle was barricaded early Friday in Santa Monica.

The standoff at the high-end car dealership in the 1600 block of Broadway ended just before 6 a.m. when the man was taken into custody in a nearby alley. Maserati of Santa Monica was closed at the time the standoff began around 2:30 a.m.

Police asked residents to avoid the area. At least one armored SWAT vehicle was at the scene.

Details about what led to the standoff were not immediately available.

