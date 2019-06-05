Masked Robbers Target Norwalk Donut Shop - NBC Southern California
Masked Robbers Target Norwalk Donut Shop

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago

    Three masked suspects robbed a donut shop Tuesday night in the city of Norwalk.

    Three masked suspects dressed in all black robbed a donut shop in the city of Norwalk Tuesday night.

    At least three male suspects entered the Randy donut shop through the main entrance and jumped over the counter.

    Two of the suspects took the registers while the third suspect held the donut shop employee at gunpoint. A second employee hid in the kitchen.

    The three suspects exited through the back exit of the shop and fled the scene.

    About $400 worth of cash and items were stolen.

    Aside from being frightened, the employees did not suffer any injuries.

    Authorities are still reviewing surveillance footage and investigating the incident.

