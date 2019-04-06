Masters of Taste LA to Foodie-up the Rose Bowl

Masters of Taste LA returns to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 7, all to support a good cause while spotlight a line-up of food-creating wizards.

What to Know Sunday, April 7, 4 to 7 p.m.

Pasadena

$105 general admission

The month of April and the art of mastery?

It's a well-known, time-honored pairing.

In Georgia, of course, there is the Masters Tournament, which rolls out, grandly, on the golf course, while Southern California's take on the "masters" theme gets cooking at the Rose Bowl.

Nope, the West Coast event isn't sports-related, but it does have to do with celebrating pros who are excellent at their craft and calling. Those pros wear toques, and aprons, and they are the inventive wizards behind some of the region's most flavorful dishes.

It's the Masters of Taste LA we're talking about, an afternoon-awesome affair that is, first and foremost, about raising money for the Union Station Homeless Services.

All proceeds from the event go to the organization, in fact.

As far as prepping for the 2019 snack-around scene, which is rolls out, from 4 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, April 7?

Tickets are still available — general admission is $105 — and the plethora of tempting choices to chow down upon is, well, downright plethora-y.

Faith & Flower, Gus's Barbecue, and Ayara Thai are just three of the restaurants that will be represented, while, in the beverage category, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila and Indie Brewing Company will make a sip-worthy showing.

Desserts, too, will be in the spotlight, so save room for sweets from Fantasy Frostings, Lady M Cake Boutique, and Lark Cake Shop.

It's year number four for this foodie mood-raiser, and the fact that it unfolds at the iconic Rose Bowl is just another feather, er, fork in its toque.

More info? Tie your napkin on and peek here, plate-seeking Pasadena fans of foodie-fresh horizons.

