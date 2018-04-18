Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers points skyward after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 17, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Oops, they did it again.

Matt Kemp hit a home run and Yasmani Grandal smacked the go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 7-3, in extra innings on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were on the precipice of their season-high third consecutive win in the bottom of the ninth inning when Kenley Jansen blew his second save of the season.

He allowed Eric Hosmer's towering leadoff home run to center, his second, before center fielder Chris Taylor robbed Christian Villanueva of a homer for the second out. Jansen then walked Franchy Cordero, who stole second and took third on Jansen's balk.

Pinch-hitter Chase Headley, who came in hitting just .038, doubled to right on a 3-2 pitch to tie it. Headley clapped his hands and pumped his fists after sliding into the bag. Jansen struck out pinch-hitter Austin Hedges to send it into extras.

Hosmer had struck out in each of his previous three at-bats.

Up until the ninth inning, Kemp was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers offense as he knocked the first three runs of the game.

Kemp got the scoring started in the bottom of the first when he crushed a curveball from Bryan Mitchell into the seats in right-center for a two-run home run, his second straight game in San Diego with a home run.



Grandal, who hit a grand slam in a 10-3 victory Monday night, doubled into the left-field corner off Tyler Webb (0-1), who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A El Paso. Corey Seager was aboard on a leadoff single and Enrique Hernandez on a walk. Kyle Farmer added a two-run double off Kazuhisa Makita with two outs.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood almost got out of the sixth but was undone by his throwing error. He allowed a leadoff double to Carlos Asuaje and walked pinch-hitter Matt Szczur. Jose Pirela made the first out when he was hit by his dribbler in front of the plate. Freddy Galvis hit a comebacker to Wood, who tried to start a double play but threw wide of second base for an error that allowed Asuaje to score. Manager Dave Roberts brought on Tony Cingrani to strike out Hosmer and then summoned J.T. Chargois to strike out Renfroe.

Up Next:

The finale of the three-game series at Petco Park concludes with RHP Kenta Maeda facing RHP Luis Perdomo at 7:10PM PST.

