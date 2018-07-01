Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers crosses the plate after a solo home run in the eighth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Welcome to the Matt Kemp revival tour.

Kemp knocked in four of the five Dodgers' runs, and Los Angeles salvaged the three-game series with the Colorado Rockies by avoiding the sweep, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

After losing the first two games of the series by identical 3-1 scores, the Dodgers finally were able to manufacture runs without being dependent on the home run, an encouraging sign for the team that leads the NL in longballs this season.

The Dodgers struck first as Chad Bettis got off to a bumpy start, hitting leadoff hitter Chris Taylor with a four-seam fastball, and walking Max Muncy to start the game.

Two batters later, Matt Kemp knocked in his first of four runs on the day with a fielder's choice groundout to first base.

The Rockies tied the game in the top half of the second on an identical play, as first baseman Ian Desmond grounded out to first, scoring Carlos Gonzalez from third.

Colorado collected two more runs in the top of the third as they cashed in a pair of doubles from Gerardo Parra and Trevor Story.

Kemp knocked in his second run of the game on an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

Nolan Arenado crushed a 79MPH curveball from Ross Stripling in the top of the fifth for his National League-leading 21st home run of the year.

Once again the Dodgers came from behind to tie the game, and no surprise, it came courtesy of the bat of Kemp.

Kemp brought home his third run of the game on an RBI single and Los Angeles tied the game one batter later, on an RBI fielder's choice by Cody Bellinger.

Rockies' starter Chad Bettis left the game after the third inning with a "hot spot" on his right middle finger, a sign of a potential blister.

Dodgers starter' Ross Stripling did not factor in the decision, allowing four runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Kemp put a bow on his dominant performance as he hit the game-winning home run off Rockies' reliever Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the eighth.

In his career, Kemp has owned the Colorado Rockies, sporting a slugging percentage of .705, third best in baseball against any opponent with a minimum 150 plate appearances of the last five seasons.

The Dodgers added an extra insurance run thanks to some aggressive baserunning by Yasiel Puig.

Puig doubled off Ottavino and scored one batter later on an infield single by Joc Pederson. Colorado second baseman D.J. LaMahieu made a sliding stop on the play, but stumbled while trying to get to his feet, giving Puig enough of a green light to head home from third.

Kenley Jansen entered the game in the ninth and recorded his 22nd save of the season.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series starting on Monday. LHP Alex Wood will start for Los Angeles at 7:10PM PST.

