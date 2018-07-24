Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers crosses the plate after a solo home run in the second inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The reunion tour keeps getting better.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) announced on Tuesday that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp was the recipient of the 2018 Heart and Hustle Award.

For those that don't know, the esteemed award is bestowed upon an active player from each of the 30 MLB teams to the player that most demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.

What makes this award even more special for each of the players who wins, is the fact that the award is voted on by baseball alumni, a collection of former players, so that the recipients know its coming from their peers.

“We are proud to present Matt with this award,” said MLBPAA Chief Executive Officer Dan Foster. “He always has a great attitude and plays hard every day.”

Kemp will be honored before an upcoming home game with his award and as the season continues, the MLBPAA will vote to select the final overall winner.

Previous winners include:

David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016) and Brett Gardner (2017).

The final winner will be announced on November 8, 2018 at the 19th Annual Legends for Youth Dinner in New York City. This event is the primary fundraiser for the series of free Legends for Youth Baseball Clinics. These clinics impact more than 18,000 children each year at 185 clinics, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball.

Congratulations Matt Kemp!