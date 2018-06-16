Enrique Hernandez #14 is congratulated by Matt Kemp #27 after hitting a two run home run scoring Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

Matt Kemp and Enrique Hernandez homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the rival San Francisco Giants, 3-1, on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

After holding on to defeat left-hander Derek Holland on Friday night, Kemp and Hernandez tagged another southpaw, this time in San Francisco ace, Madison Bumgarner.

Kemp kick started the party with a solo shot of Bumgarner in the bottom of the second inning.

San Francisco tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Alen Hanson in the top of the fifth.

Bumgarner must have been saying to himself, "You're killing me, Smalls," after Kiké Hernandez took him deep for the game-winning two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning.

Hernandez has historic success against the four-time All-Star and 2014 World Series MVP. The Puerto Rican right-hander is batting .455 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBI against Bumgarner in his career.

Eight of Hernandez's ten homers this season have come at Dodger Stadium and his two-run blast was the Dodgers 34th home run in 13 games during the month of June, already more than any other month this season.

Overall, the Dodgers lead the National League with 90 total home runs this season.

Bumgarner (0-2), remains winless on the season as he allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Hernandez helped Alex Wood earn his second victory of the season as the lefty allowed one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings.

Wood (2-5), improved to 3-3 with a 4.24 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 10 walks in 11 career games against the Giants.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season.

The victory gives the Dodgers a season-high fifth consecutive win, as the team improved to 11-2 in the month of June and drew level with San Francisco this season with six wins apiece.

After the game, the sellout crowd in attendance was treated to a screening of The Sandlot on the field.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will see the ball from a different angle on Father's Day as RHP Chris Stratton is set to straddle the mound against LHP Caleb Ferguson for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PST.

