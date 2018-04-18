Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game agains the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 18, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Max Muncy Game.

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in his first start as a Dodger, and Los Angeles completed the three-game sweep of San Diego, 13-4, on Wednesday night at Petco Park.

"It's always nice to get the first of anything out of the way whether its a hit or home run or even a play in the field," said Muncy of his home run. "It kinda gets the butterflies out of your stomach and the jitters gone so it's nice to get it out of the way."



Muncy was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, where he was batting .313 with seven runs, two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in the minors.

After a hit in his first appearance with the Dodgers as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday night, Muncy made the most of his opportunity with the big league club when he started at third base on Wednesday.

Muncy finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored as the 27-year-old Texas native helped the Dodgers complete their first sweep of the season.

Ironically, L.A.'s last sweep was also against the Padres, September 25-27, 2017.

Muncy punctuated a five-run third inning for the boys in blue when he jumped all over a first pitch fastball from Luis Perdomo for his first home run as a Dodger.

Muncy also flashed the leather with his glove, making multiple highlight worthy plays at the hot corner including this web gem in the bottom of the seventh inning:

"I take a lot of pride in my defense," said Muncy. "I was honestly scared the ball was going to hit the bag on that play. It kind of just popped up on me and from there I blacked out. I don't even know what happened."

Kenta Maeda (2-1) got the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings. It's the second time he's had 10+ strikeouts in a game this season.

Corey Seager went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored.

"I felt better this series," said Seager. "For whatever reason I got a little more comfortable and put more consistent swings on balls. It's been contagious."

Matt Kemp and Yasmani Grandal continued their hot-hitting against their former team as they combined for four hits on Wednesday.

Kemp finished the series 5-for-9 for an average of .556 with two homers, three runs and six RBI.

Grandal is batting. 353 on the season and has an eight-game hitting streak.

San Diego stuck out 45 times during the three-game series, the most strikeouts combined in a three-game series in MLB history since 1913.

The Dodgers scored 30 runs in the series, the most at Petco Park in any series (three or four games) in LA franchise history.

Every position player in the starting lineup had a hit as the Dodgers won a season-high four straight games.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Thursday before hosting Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting on Friday. RHP and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start for Washington opposite another three-time Cy Young Award winner in Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

