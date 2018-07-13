Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo homerun in the first inning during the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Dodger Stadium on July 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

This is Thunderdome.

Max Muncy knocked in all three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the rival Angels, 3-2, on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Following three games in Anaheim last weekend, the Freeway series shifted north to Chavez Ravine, where the Dodgers entered the Friday the 13th game in sole possession of first place in the division.

While there were no ghosts, ghouls, or black cats at the game, "Mad Max" will certainly give the Angels nightmares for days to come, as he homered in the first inning, and drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Muncy started the scoring early for the Boys in Blue with his 22nd home run of the season off Felix Peña in the bottom of the first inning.

It's no wonder Muncy will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday in Washington D.C. as part of the MLB All-Star game festivities, as he sits alone in fourth place in the NL for most longballs this season.

However, it's not just homers that places Muncy among the leaders in the NL in offense, Muncy's 1.019 OPS leads the NL and his 10.14 home runs per at bat is the best in all of baseball. His .414 OBP and .606 slugging percentage are also the second highest in the league.

Kole Calhoun spoiled the return of Walker Buehler by taking the 23-year-old rookie deep not once, but twice in the game.

Calhoun tied the game with a solo shot to center field in the top of the third inning.

The red-headed outfielder gave the Halos the lead with an opposite field shot off Buehler in the top of the fifth. Calhoun's two longballs marked his fourth career multi-homer game and first since June 1, 2017 against the Minnesota Twins.

Outside of the solo shots to Calhoun, Buehler, who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game, was solid in his first start since June 8th.

In his first career appearance against the Angels, Buehler allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings. He did not factor in the decision.

Felix Peña left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning before facing a single batter as the Dodgers opted to pinch-hit for Buehler to lead things off.

Peña also did not factor in the decision, allowing one run on just three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four short innings of work.

The Dodgers got off the mat in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Logan Forsythe kicked off the comeback with a leadoff single to center field.

Six pitches later, Joc Pederson doubled down the right field line and the ducks were on the pound for "Mad Max."

Muncy tied the game with an RBI single to right-center, but the throw to the plate was airmailed by Calhoun, allowing Pederson to score the go-ahead run, and Muncy to move up to second base.

In his last 33 starts since June 3, Muncy is batting .313 with 29 runs, 15 homers, and 22 RBI. During that span, he has reached base safely in 30 games and drawn 34 walks.

After blowing the save against the Angels in a similar situation last week in Anaheim, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, did not get a chance for redemption, as he was not available after pitching back-to-back games in San Diego.

Scott Alexander instead pitched the ninth inning for the Dodgers, earning his first save of the season, and fifth of his career.

With the victory, the Dodgers have evened the 2018 Freeway Series with the Halos at two wins apiece.

Despite the loss, the Angels are the only team in the Major Leagues with a winning record (65-53) against the Dodgers since they moved to Los Angeles in 1958 (minimum 40 games).

Farewell Tour For "The Man"

In a news conference earlier in the day, Dodgers veteran second baseman Chase Utley announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2018 season.

Utley received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning and promptly hit a single to right field.

Up Next:

Former Dodger for a day, LHP Andrew Heaney, will start on Saturday against Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15PM PST.

