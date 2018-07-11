Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers finished third in the final-vote for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, but will still participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

No wonder they call him "Mad" Max.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy might be a little bit more "mad" than usual after it was announced that he finished third in the MLB.com final fan vote on Wednesday night.

Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura and Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar finished in first place and are headed to Washington D.C. for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

Aguilar received a whopping 20.2 million votes, and Segura received 13.6 milion votes to lead the National League and American League, respectively.

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt finished second, Muncy third, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner fourth, and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter finished in fifth.

"I was told Russia actually interfered with this election," joked Belt after the results were announced.

Aguilar's 20.2 million votes were the second most ever received in the MLB Final vote contest behind Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner, who received 20.8 million votes in 2017.

Despite not being named in the final roster spot of the All-Star game, Muncy will still be in the Nation's Capital next week, as he participates in the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Muncy is currently fourth in the National League in home runs with 21, and when initially asked to participate in the event, he said he would if he was named an All-Star in the final vote contest.

However, after some deliberation, he decided participating in the home run derby was a "once in a lifetime experience" and accepted the invitation regardless of Wednesday's voting results.

Muncy will be the fifth consecutive Dodger to participate in the event, joining Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger in the previous five years.

Other participants include Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Jesus Aguilar, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman and Rhys Hoskins.

Muncy will square off against Baez in the first round of a very NL-heavy contest.

The 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 5:00PM PST. It will air live on ESPN.