SoCal's May Day March Rally in Photos

Thousands of people got up early to be part of the annual May 1 march in downtown Los Angeles.



Participants began arriving at 5 a.m. at Pershing Square between 6th and Olive streets to begin marching to the Federal Roybal Building on Temple Street.



This year the march focused on three issues: defending the rights of workers, calling for a halt to deportations and motivating residents to vote.



The demonstration in Pershing Square was the main event, but other events took place in front of the Immigration Court building and at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Broadway to march to Temple and Broadway streets. The last event will be between Broadway and First Street.



Here are images of the march.