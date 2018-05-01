 SoCal's May Day March Rally in Photos - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

SoCal's May Day March Rally in Photos

By Elizabeth Chavolla

20 PHOTOS

55 minutes ago

Thousands of people got up early to be part of the annual May 1 march in downtown Los Angeles.

Participants began arriving at 5 a.m. at Pershing Square between 6th and Olive streets to begin marching to the Federal Roybal Building on Temple Street.

This year the march focused on three issues: defending the rights of workers, calling for a halt to deportations and motivating residents to vote.

The demonstration in Pershing Square was the main event, but other events took place in front of the Immigration Court building and at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Broadway to march to Temple and Broadway streets. The last event will be between Broadway and First Street.

Here are images of the march.
More Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Police Chase Audi Through Two Counties
Scenes From the Border: Migrants Caravan Arrives in Tijuana
Connect With Us
AdChoices