Cringe: Mayflies Swarming Louisiana Gas Station Will Haunt Your Dreams

A skin-crawling video of a mayfly swarm at a Louisiana gas station is making the rounds on social media, and looks like something out of a nightmare.

The video, posted Monday by Lauren Ogles Lairsey, was viewed almost a million times on Facebook with most users saying something along the lines of "heck no."

In the video, which is like something out of a horror movie, a small child can be heard shrieking. Luckily the family kept the windows rolled all the way up while rolling into the gas station.

If it’s any comfort, the swarm probably didn’t last longer than a day as mayflies don’t live much longer than that. They can live anywhere from two minutes to two days.

They actually spend a year in a nymph stage in freshwater, only to fly, mate, lay some eggs and then die quickly. They don’t even have time to eat because they don’t have a functional mouth.

Another cool fact – they’ve been around since before dinosaurs, with scientists saying they existed 350 million years ago.



