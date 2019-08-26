Mayor of LA to Address Homelessness Crisis

An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018.

The mayor of Los Angeles was expected to hold a news conference Monday addressing the homelessness crisis and the city's response.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to speak at 1:30 p.m. Monday from the Unified Homelessness Response Center located on Temple Street.

The news conference comes after an article published by the Los Angeles Times highlights that after the approval of Measure HHH, passed by voters with overwhelming support in 2016 to authorize $1.2 billion toward building housing for the homeless, none of the housing units have opened.

Watch the news conference in the player above beginning at 1:30 p.m. PST.