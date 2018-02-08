Warrants were served at businesses, City Hall and other locations in a community southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Gene Kang and Angie Crouch report for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Search warrants were served at several locations Thursday in a small community southeast of downtown Los Angeles, including at Maywood City Hall, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The warrants were served in a case that involves the district attorney's public integrity division, which investigates corruption and elected officials. The office said it could not provide more details about the warrants.

Aerial video showed law enforcement activity at locations in the 1.18-square-mile city of about 27,600 people located 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The locations included a residence that, according to a search of property records, is owned by the city's mayor and a car wash.

Employees at the business told NBC4 that the car wash property is leased from the city's mayor pro tem. Investigators collected paperwork and records at the site early Thursday, employees said.

"It's very sad," said Paula Hernadez, owner of XPress Car Wash. "If he's doing anything bad, they're going to think we're doing something bad, too."



It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested.

The search warrants were executed about four months after a state audit lambasted the city for poor oversight of its operations and finances. In October, the state auditor issued a report finding inadequate oversight of city operations and "significant financial challenges" that were threatening "its ability to provide services to its residents."

The city "has lost substantial amounts of revenue because it has not collected on parking citations and business license fees, and its budgets have not addressed significant overdue debts that threaten its ability to provide city residents with such services as law enforcement and maintenance of public roads."