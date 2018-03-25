A big rig veered off the 5 Freeway and lost a haul of french fries Sunday morning in Orange County.

The truck went over an embankment around 1:05 a.m. Sunday on the southbound 5 Freeway near Culver Drive and Irvine Avenue after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Kovaletz said.

"Our units responded and arrived on scene and located the big rig that lost an entire load of McDonald's french fries," Kovaletz said.

Though the crash was strong enough to break the passenger-side windshield, the driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, Kovaletz said.