McDonald's Big Rig Loses French Fry Haul After Going Over Embankment - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

McDonald's Big Rig Loses French Fry Haul After Going Over Embankment

The driver seemingly fell asleep at the wheel

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Booze, Honey, Milk and Other Unfortunate Big Rig Spills on Southern California Freeways

    [LA GALLERY] Booze, Honey, Milk and Other Unfortunate Big Rig Spills on Southern California Freeways
    KNBC-TV

    A big rig veered off the 5 Freeway and lost a haul of french fries Sunday morning in Orange County.

    The truck went over an embankment around 1:05 a.m. Sunday on the southbound 5 Freeway near Culver Drive and Irvine Avenue after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Kovaletz said.

    "Our units responded and arrived on scene and located the big rig that lost an entire load of McDonald's french fries," Kovaletz said.

    Though the crash was strong enough to break the passenger-side windshield, the driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, Kovaletz said.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-23-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices