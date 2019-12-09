McFly by This Rad 'Back to the Future' Exhibit

BTTF buffs, an extensive exhibit celebrating the 1985 blockbuster is now on view at the The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building.

What to Know The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building

Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$15 adult

It may not take money, and it may not take fame, and you may not need a credit card to ride that train, but you will need to find your way to The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building to view a wonderland of flux capacitors and future-telling sports almanacs and, yes, puffy vests, too.

If you now have the lyrics of "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & the News bouncing around your noggin, well, good.

You'll want to keep that particular brain-sticking song in your head as you head to "Back to the Future Trilogy: The Exhibit," which is now on view at the Tinseltown destination.

Picture Hill Valley, the clock-tower'd setting of the 1985 blockbuster, visiting the Highland Avenue museum for a spell.

For the exhibit focuses on Hill Valley in its three famous phases: 1985, 1955, and 1885, the time periods covered by the trio of "Future" flicks.

That means you'll see actual artifacts from the movies, which starred Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, as well as a number of impressive replicas. The DeLorean, or time machine, if you prefer, is in the prop-packed house, as is the sports almanac that Biff seizes in order to get rich in the second installment.

Do you need to wear a special contraption upon your head, much like Doc Brown did the first time he sees Marty McFly in 1955, in order to enjoy viewing the 350+ "Back to the Future" artifacts on display?

Nope, and you don't have to wear a puffy vest or spaceman costume, either. But being a McFly maven, and counting yourself as a BTTF buff will definitely enhance your enjoyment of this enjoyable exhibit.

See it soon, though, before it speeds away like a DeLorean attempting to reach 88 MPH in a mall parking lot. Ticket information, and hours, can be found here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations