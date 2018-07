What to Know Free fries until the end of 2018 on Fridays.

Download the app.

Spend a buck.

Talk about a happy Fry-day!

Every Friday from now until the end of 2018, McDonald's will be offering free french fries.

But there's a catch.

Fry lovers must download and register on the McDonald's app and spend at least one dollar in order to get their signature salty snacks. The fries are also limited one per day.

McDonald's first started the deal on National French Fry Day which was July 13.