"Me Too" survivors and advocates, stemming from the #MeToo social media movement where women and men identified as people who have been sexually harassed or assaulted, gathered Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, to announce the "Me Too Survivors' March."

What to Know The "Me Too March" is Sunday at 10 a.m.

A thousand people are expected to attend.

The march begins at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

"Me Too" survivors and advocates, stemming from the #MeToo social media movement where women and men identified as people who have been sexually harassed or assaulted, gathered Wednesday to announce the "Me Too Survivors' March" slated for Sunday.

The march comes on the heels of countless men and women coming forward in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and other scandals rocking Hollywood.

"People around the world have suffering for too long in the shadows, Los Angeles is ready to take this issue on and work together put an end to sexual harassment, sexual battery, and rape," the creators of the campaign said in a news release.

By Wednesday, 1,000 people on Facebook said they were going and another 7,000 said they were interested in attending.

What You Need to Know:

Where: Intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

When: Sunday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. - Assemble

11 a.m. - March to CNN Building at 6430 Sunset Blvd.

12 p.m. - News Conference outside CNN building

12:30 - March Back to Hollywood and Highland for Rally

1 p.m. - #METOO rally begins

3 p.m. - #METOO Rally Ends

Organizers encourage the use of the hashtags #MeToo #MeTooMarch and #WeBelieveYou on related social media posts.