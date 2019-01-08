Meat Us at Cole's for the 'Year of the Dip'

Order Chef Nyesha Arrington's Beef Bulgogi French Dip at the downtown landmark through Jan. 13, 2019; more chef-driven dip-centered spins are to come, throughout 2019.

What to Know Cole's French Dip

Week-long chef collaborations throughout 2019

Jan. 7-13: Beef Bulgogi Dip from Chef Nyesha Arrington

Sliced meat? Without a doubt.

Au jus that's on the warm side? A must.

A crusty roll of some sort that lands halfway between super-chewy and nicely crusty on top?

Any and every French Dip devotee would wish for such bread, the kind of bread that can hold its hearty filling well while being able to soak up au jus in the manner of a tasty sponge.

Those are the basic components of a time-honored French Dip sandwich, a started-in-Southern California classic that's been soaking up the au jus for well over a century.

Is it possible, however, to fold in fresh ideas, when it comes to the French Dip? To keep its basic form but to also enliven it with unexpected flavors, new zestiness, and a different mantel that suits its deep meatiness?

It is, and it shall be done, at Cole's, the Originators of the French Dip, all throughout 2019.

For the landmark downtown restaurant has declared that this is the "Year of the Dip," a designation that's been made to honor Cole's 110th anniversary.

So, when's this hearty party at, anyway?

It'll happen each month, over one particularly panache-filled week, as a local chef stops by to put a zazzy spin on the classic French Dip.

Up first?

Chef Nyesha Arrington of Native is the French Dip artisan of January. She's created a Beef Bulgogi French Dip, which will be available through Sunday, Jan. 13 for $10.73.

More chefs are on the schedule, with Brooke Williamson of Playa Provisions French-Dipping-it-up in February.

Are there suggested cocktail pairings for this limited-time sandwich?

Indeed. The restaurant recommends ordering a Stirred Gilmet or a Chatterbox, which features Scotch Whisky and Appleton 12yr rum.

Proceeds from every "Year of the Dip" French Dip sold will benefit Spirited Coalition for Change. The organization, which was created by 213 Hospitality and The Spirited Group, helps to "... raise funds and awareness for our homeless neighbors," says the charity's site, as well as "... find ways to solve the growing housing crisis our community faces."

Are you ready for 2019?

Are you a longtime Cole's regular? Or a person who dips into the tummy-filling delight whenever you fancy a sandwich of the French-iest sort?

Prepare to celebrate the "Year of the Dip," to give some love to the community, and to honor some of our region's most in-dip-endent culinary thinkers, the chefs putting together these savory sandwich symphonies.

