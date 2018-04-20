MedMen Rolls Out Weed Deals for 4/20

In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 photo a customer browses a selection of marijuana products displayed at MedMen a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles . California kicks off recreational sales for adults on New Year's Day, but Los Angeles officials say dispensaries in the city won't be part of the celebration. The city announced Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, that it won't begin accepting applications to sell legal recreational pot until Jan. 3. It could take a month or more before those businesses are properly licensed with the city and state.

MedMen, a cannabis company based out of Los Angeles, is rolling out weed deals in anticipation of Friday, 4/20 -- the first "high holiday" since California legalized adult-use marijuana. The deal only extends to its seven SoCal locations for what the business calls a "historic" event.

The promotions include:

For any MedMen private label 1/8th purchase, buy an additional MedMen 1/8th for half-price

MedMen private label ounce for $200 (tax-inclusive)

"Supersize" any order with $5 or $10 pre-rolls

Select products will also be available for $4.20 from participating brands, including: Atlas, GanjaGold, Dr. Norms, Kin Slips, Lowell Herb Co., Plus, Habit, Petra, Canndescent, Papa & Barkley, Select, and FloraCal Farms.

But wait, the deal doesn't stop there -- MedMen doesn't want you to worry about potential hunger. Every customer who makes a MedMen purchase on 4/20 will receive a unique promotional code for $42 in delivery credit from Postmates, a food-delivery service. Those credits will only be usable Friday, so if you're feeling the "munchies," you can order meals from the comfort of your own couch.

SoCal residents over the age of 21 can head over to their retail locations in Beverly Hills, DTLA, Venice, West Hollywood, LAX, Orange County or San Diego to take advantage of their deal.