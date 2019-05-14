Meet 1000+ New BFFs at NKLA's Super Adoption

Find the purr-fect new pal at this mega-huge happening in Woodland Hills. Be there, like a cat on a lap, on May 18 and 19, 2019.

What to Know May 18 and 19, 2019

Warner Park in Woodland Hills

Free to enter; adoption fees additional (starting at $25)

Truth time: Every animal adoption is "super" in its own way, even if there's only one little tail-wagging tyke there, waiting to go home with someone terrific.

For working to place animals in need of human families, at its heart, is a super enterprise, as in superheroic, and super-nice, and super-duper.

But sometimes animal adoptions are labelled "super" in the sense that they're also super, super, and we do mean super huge, size-wise, and incredibly mega, and over 1000 animals show up, all in eager-sweet need of a fresh start with a kind and caring human.

The NKLA Super Adoption qualifies on this front, for, truly, and astonishingly, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of honeys show up, all ready to make meaningful eye connect with a passing person.

Are you ready to be that passing person? And then perhaps that stopping person? And then maybe the person who gets down on his knees, all to cuddle a bumpkin of the feline or canine persuasion?

Be at Warner Park, then, in Woodland Hills on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Dozens of rescue organizations will be on the grounds, ready to matchmake.

All animals will be microchipped, yep, and spayed or neutered, for sure, and vaccinated, so important, and adoption fees will have a kick-off point of $25, oh so nice.

Getting in? It's free, which also falls under the "oh so nice" header.

Food trucks? They'll be nearby, should you need sustenance for all of the cuddling/squealing you're doing.

Keep your energy up, is what we're saying, pup cuddlers and kitten kissers. You'll need it.

The hours? Be there at 11 a.m., be prepared to depart Warner Park at 6 p.m., and know that seven hours is a super-long time to find a furry one to love.

Indeed, there are many "super" things about this long-running NKLA event. But the superest? People and pets do make lifelong love connections, which is, let's be super-real, just good for everyone.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations