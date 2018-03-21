Meet Some of the Candidates Running for California Governor

The election for California's next governor is set for Nov. 6. The winner will be taking over for current Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who cannot run for a third term and has already announced his upcoming retirement at age 79.



While the general election is scheduled for Nov. 6, the candidates will first have to face a primary election June 5. Voters will be able to cast a ballot for any candidate, regardless of political affiliation. The top two vote-getters, regardless of political party, will be the candidates in the Nov. 6 election.

Scroll below to get a brief on some of the candidates running for the governor's seat.