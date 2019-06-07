Meet Squint. He Needs an Experienced Medical Foster Family - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Meet Squint. He Needs an Experienced Medical Foster Family

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation
    Squint mugs for the camera.

    We want to introduce you to squint. He was rescued by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation in Sherman Oaks and he needs your help.

    Squint is entering rehab. He was rescued from a breeding operation and lived his life in a cage.

    Because of that his paws are deformed from his feet growing around the cage wire.

    Squint is entering rehab, but the foundation is looking for experienced medical foster care for him.

    Email adopt@animalhopeandwellness.org if you're interested.

    You can follow Squint's progress here.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices