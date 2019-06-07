Meet Squint. He Needs an Experienced Medical Foster Family

We want to introduce you to squint. He was rescued by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation in Sherman Oaks and he needs your help.

Squint is entering rehab. He was rescued from a breeding operation and lived his life in a cage.

Because of that his paws are deformed from his feet growing around the cage wire.

Squint is entering rehab, but the foundation is looking for experienced medical foster care for him.

Email adopt@animalhopeandwellness.org if you're interested.

You can follow Squint's progress here.