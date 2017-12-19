The countdown to Christmas is in full swing, and if you haven't sent out your gifts there's still some time.

Shipping companies knows there are millions of last-minute shoppers out there, but you'll have to stop procrastinating and act fast if you want to meet their deadlines to have your gifts reach their destination by Dec. 25.

Below is a list of mailing options you can still use to make sure your gift arrives by Christmas.

If you're sending presents trough the USPS within the contiguous United States, you'll have to meet these deadlines:

First-class Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail - Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 22

If you're shipping items for Alaska and Hawaii, these are your deadlines:

First-class Mail to Alaska - Dec. 20

Priority Mail to Alaska - Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express to Alaska - Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express to Hawaii - Dec. 20

For more details on USPS's shipping deadlines, click here.

People using UPS or FedEx must use the following shipping options and meet the following deadlines:

UPS 2nd Day Air Serivce - Dec. 20: These packages will be delivered Friday, Dec. 22, unless you label them for Saturday delivery, in which case they'll be delivered Saturday, Dec. 23

More UPS delivery details here.





FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day A.M. - Dec. 20

FedEx First Overnight - Dec. 21

FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 21

FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 21

More details on FedEx delivery here.