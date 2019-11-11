Meet a Pasadena Firefighter at Kidspace

The Pasadena Fire Department will visit the Rose Bowl-close children's museum on Nov. 16 and 17, 2019.

Nov. 16 and 17, 2019

First responders will receive $4 off admission (for up to four people)

First responders, when we see them out and about, are usually quite busy, and intensely focused, and very much in the zone.

That zone? It's all about helping the community, about bravery and giving back, and the public wouldn't think of stepping in and slowing a responder's roll, for these big-hearted humans are so often on their way to a critical job.

But sometimes, if we plan it just right, we can meet a firefighter or police officer, and express our gratitude, and maybe even see a K9 hero in real life.

That's exactly what will happen at Kidspace Children's Museum on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. The Pasadena educational destination, which sits near the Rose Bowl, is again inviting members of the Pasadena Fire Department and Pasadena Police Department to stop by and chat with kids and their parents.

And here's something as exciting: Members of the K9 unit are also expected to attend.

Something to note before heading out to First Responders Weekend? The police and their K9 partners will be at Kidspace on Saturday only, while firefighters will be on the grounds from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

And here's something lovely: Visitors can create thank you cards for first responders during the weekend.

And something else lovely and full of gratitude: First responders will save $4 on admission, for up to four people, on both days. Just show identification and you'll enjoy that discount.

Another discount to consider, if you and your tots love Kidspace? You'll save 20% on membership to the museum, all November long, if you show that first responder identification.

Thank you, brave people, for all you do. And thanks to members of the Pasadena first responder community for taking the time to meet with kids on a busy Saturday and Sunday.

For there's no not-busy day when you're a first responder, which is one of many reasons we pause to show our appreciation.

