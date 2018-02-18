Meet the Mount Rushmore Presidents on Presidents Day

Presidential hobnobbing, live music, and free cherry pie for the first 1,000 are hallmarks of Presidents Day at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.

Dining upon cherry pie before noon seems like something someone might do on the Fourth of July, but there's another major occasion that has local ties to the pastry, at least around Yorba Linda.

It's Presidents Day, and, as is tradition, The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will have pie, and lots of it, to serve to visitors. The treat-eating possibilities are not endless, do keep in mind; the first 1,000 visitors to the birthplace of the president will enjoy a slice of pie from Polly's Pies (and, you got it, the sweet is free).

If the "cherry" part of the dessert equation has you thinking George Washington will be in the house — or library, rather — you'd be correct. The first president will be joined by President Jefferson, President Lincoln, and President Theodore Roosevelt during the Monday, Feb. 19 happening.

Yes, you're correct again, if you just said that those are the presidents seen on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Live music, too, is on the schedule, from the Air Force Band of the Golden West. Be in the East Room at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to hear the band perform.

Admission to the Yorba Linda-based library is half-priced on Presidents Day.

And in Simi Valley, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum? The aforementioned quartet of presidential figures will also say hello to the public during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event on Monday, Feb. 19, while a host of activities, including entertainment and storytelling, are on the roster.

For sale for those who'd like to do lunch at the library? You got it: There shall be pie, and hot dogs, too. For more information, stop by the library's online HQ.

