Best Memes of LeBron James Joining Lakers

LeBron James will join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year contract worth $154 million, and while that news have set the newswires on fire, the real heat came in the form of memes and jokes that set the internet ablaze.

Of course, a fair amount of the memes focused on Lance Stephenson also agreeing to don the purple and gold, given his history with James. Kobe Bryant, J.R. Smith and Lonzo Ball all made appearances, too.

Considering the media that will decend on the Lakers once the season starts, the memes should only keep on rolling in.