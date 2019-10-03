Photos: Memorable Dodger Moments From The 2019 Season - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Photos: Memorable Dodger Moments From The 2019 Season

By Michael Duarte

25 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
Relive the best moments from the Los Angeles Dodgers historical 2019 season that saw 12 walk-off victories and a franchise record 106 wins.
More Photo Galleries
2019 Southern California Images in the News
Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in LA
Connect With Us
AdChoices