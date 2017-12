A memorial service was held for Anthony Thompson, Jr., a sheriff custody assistant who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in a wrong-way crash on the 605 freeway in Irwindale. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

