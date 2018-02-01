It was a bittersweet day for the Oxnard Police Department as they honored one of their own - K-9 officer Jax, who died on Jan. 18 from a ruptured tumor.
The department held the service on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Officers told "tails" of Jax, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, as they highlighted his nearly five year career with the department. The K-9 had a decorated career as he conducted 464 searches, assisted the SWAT team 119 times and made over 3,000 assists with patrol officers.
He was considered a crowd favorite full of personality. Jax was always as ready to spring into action when needed as he was for kisses and hugs from his family.